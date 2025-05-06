Man arrested in hit-and-run case for murder bid

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was arrested in an attempt to murder case for allegedly hitting a security guard with his car over honking in southwest Delhi’s Mahipalpur area, a police official said on Monday.

“Vasant Kunj police station received information on Sunday regarding an attempt to murder incident, where complainant Rajiv Kumar was intentionally hit by a four-wheeler driver near the Mahipalpur Flyover signal and sustained multiple crush/fracture injuries to his legs and ankle,” a senior police officer said.

A team was formed under the supervision of ACP Vasant Vihar to solve the case, the officer further said.

During the investigation, police extensively checked the CCTV footage at and around the spot. The offending vehicle was identified as a Mahindra Thar through CCTV footage, and the owner of the vehicle was traced, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.