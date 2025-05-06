Notice to auction house on sale of Buddhist relics

NEW DELHI: Following public outcry over the proposed auction of sacred Buddhist relics from Piprahwa, scheduled to take place in Hong Kong on Wednesday, India has taken strong steps to stop the sale, with the Ministry of Culture issuing a legal notice to Sotheby’s — an auction house — demanding the immediate withdrawal of the auction, ‘The Piprahwa Gems of the Historical Buddha, Mauryan Empire, Ashokan Era, circa 240–200 BCE’.

The auction includes relics excavated from the Piprahwa Stupa in 1898 by British engineer William Claxton Peppé. A notice has also been sent to Claxton Peppé’s descendants.