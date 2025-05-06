Single complaint number for all waterlogging grievances, says Parvesh Verma

NEW DELHI: In an effort to improve citizen services ahead of the monsoon, the Delhi government will soon launch a unified helpline number ‘311’ to register civic complaints related to departments such as the NDMC, MCD, DDA, PWD, Jal Board, and Flood Control.

Announcing the initiative during a visit to the NDMC Control and Command Centre, Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Singh Verma said the helpline will ensure citizens don’t have to approach multiple departments for redressal. “Our vision is ‘One Delhi, One Number’.

Citizens only have to call 311, and their complaints will be forwarded to the right department,” he said. The initiative is aimed at resolving common issues such as waterlogging, broken roads, choked drains, and overflowing sewers more efficiently during the rainy season.

A joint meeting of all concerned departments will be held within the next few days to finalise the operational structure of the Command Centre, as well as the deployment of officials and technical coordination. The minister also announced that CCTV cameras would be installed in waterlogging-prone areas to enable real-time monitoring.

“With live monitoring and CCTV surveillance, our teams will be able to respond swiftly,” Verma said, underlining the role of technology in managing monsoon challenges. The NDMC Control and Command Centre will serve as the central hub for civic grievance management, operating 24x7 during the monsoon.

Monitoring officers from each department will be stationed at the facility to ensure coordinated and timely responses. Additionally, all pumping stations across the city will be upgraded with automated systems to enhance drainage efficiency and assist field teams with real-time support. “This entire arrangement is meant to reduce public inconvenience. The idea is not just to take complaints but to resolve them quickly and,” Verma said.

Officials said every complaint received via 311 would be logged into a central system and linked to a responsible officer, promoting transparency and accountability.