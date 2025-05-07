Kung-Fu Pandey in Delhi & why Delhi’s the best city for comic net practice

Going solo

Pandey’s solo debut, ‘Kung-Fu Pandey’ Live, reflects his experimental style and love for pop culture. The name was partly inspired by his nickname, Panda, and his admiration for Jack Black, who voiced the character Po in the Kung Fu Panda film franchise. “Also, people have been calling me Panda because I’m on the healthier side, so it felt fitting,” says Pandey.

The content of his show leans into his personal stories and cultural commentary, with a mix of observational humour and anecdotes about his upbringing in a conservative Brahmin family in Gorakhpur. “My family didn’t really get stand-up. The closest idea they had was Bollywood where you go to Mumbai, struggle, or be a star,” Pandey recalls. “But as long as I had my job, that’s all they cared about.”

Pandey recalls one of his first jokes, which still features in his live set — a satirical bit about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “It was inspired by something that actually happened in 2017. It’s a take on how people in UP react to the government and anything religious. The joke landed well back then and it’s still one of my favourites.”