Mock drills held at several schools in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Several schools in New Delhi on Wednesday morning held mock drills regarding the preparedness and response during a crisis situation following the advisory of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
The authorities will be conducting mock drills at 55 locations in Delhi’s 11 revenue districts under ‘Operation Abhyaas’.
Mock drills will be carried out at several other locations at 4 pm.
On early Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor, a series of "precision strikes on terrorist camps" at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The airstrikes were launched in response to the deadly 22 April terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which New Delhi has blamed on Islamabad-backed militant groups.
The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, involving the coordinated mobilisation of troops and advanced assets.
The mock drills will also be carried out over a couple of days, covering the entire city.
Preparatory meetings with various stakeholders have already been held to ensure smooth execution. The move comes in response to an advisory from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), urging all states to carry out mock drills following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 deaths, mostly tourists.
The authorities have prepared a comprehensive plan to carry out mock drills. They have identified five spots in each of the 11 revenue districts of the city having a market, a residential colony, a school, a government office and a hospital.
Around 2,000 civil defence volunteers will be part of the drill.
Several departments will take part in it, and they will keep doing their pre-defined roles. The goal is to make all concerned departments ready and aware of their responsibilities and to strengthen interdepartmental coordination.