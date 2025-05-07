Mock drills held at several schools in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Several schools in New Delhi on Wednesday morning held mock drills regarding the preparedness and response during a crisis situation following the advisory of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The authorities will be conducting mock drills at 55 locations in Delhi’s 11 revenue districts under ‘Operation Abhyaas’.

Mock drills will be carried out at several other locations at 4 pm.

On early Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor, a series of "precision strikes on terrorist camps" at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The airstrikes were launched in response to the deadly 22 April terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which New Delhi has blamed on Islamabad-backed militant groups.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, involving the coordinated mobilisation of troops and advanced assets.

The mock drills will also be carried out over a couple of days, covering the entire city.