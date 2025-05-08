Delhi High Court directs govt to enact Advocates Protection Bill

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to promptly take further steps to enact the Advocates Protection Bill in the capital. “Let the GNCTD take expeditious steps for enacting the bill,” the court said.

According to a status report filed by the Delhi government’s law department in September 2024, the final draft of the Bill is currently pending consideration before the Council of Ministers, awaiting a policy decision on its enactment and implementation.

However, a copy of the draft is yet to be shared with the Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi. The Committee consequently moved an application seeking a direction from the high court to compel the Delhi government to share the draft with them.

On April 21, Justice Sachin Datta ordered the Delhi government to provide the Committee with a copy of the draft Bill. “The limited request of the applicant is that the final draft of Advocate Protection Bill, 2024 be provided to them... to give any representation that they seek to with regard to the provisions. The GNCTD is directed to provide a draft of the Advocate Protection Bill, 2024 to the applicant,” the court directed.