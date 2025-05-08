Drills done, Delhi prepared to tackle disaster

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Wednesday successfully conducted mock drills at 55 locations across its 11 revenue districts, as part of the ‘Operation Abhyaas’ exercise aimed at testing the city’s disaster preparedness and response capabilities in a crisis situation.

Under the nationwide mega civil defence mock drill, prompted by the ongoing Indo-Pak tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mock drills simulating multiple hostile scenarios like air raids, multiple fire emergencies, and search and rescue operations, among others, were carried out.

The drills were conducted in key locations including schools, government offices, busy markets, malls, airports and other critical areas. The exercise commenced around 4 pm with loud sirens signalling the start of the mock emergency scenarios.

Emergency response teams, including PCR vans, fire tenders, ambulances and other first responders, were present at the drill locations. Dog squads were also deployed to assist in the exercises. Notably, the fire tenders also sprayed water at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas. Key locations where the drills were held included Khan Market, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Townhall in Chandni Chowk, Select City Mall in Saket, and Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

At the Townhall in Chandni Chowk, one of the city’s busiest markets, a simulated airstrike was set up, with a building collapse scenario that trapped several people. During the exercise, one person was declared dead, two sustained serious injuries and one person suffered a fracture. Emergency teams worked to rescue and treat the injured, with a temporary hospital set up at the site to provide immediate medical care.