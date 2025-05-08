Indira Gandhi International airport remains calm despite flight cancellations after ‘Operation Sindoor’

NEW DELHI: Even as domestic airlines cancelled more flights till May 10 and advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi remained calm on Wednesday. No chaos or large crowds were reported and similar conditions echoed at New Delhi Railway Station and ISBT Kashmere Gate.

However, Delhi Police conducted intense checks and patrols at IGI airport, railway stations and ISBT.

“A comprehensive mock drill was conducted at IGI airport on Terminal-3 following the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directions,” said a senior police official. The flight cancellations came after India carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ with precision, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan which were allegedly associated with groups responsible for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Airline operations, Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Air India Express among others, quickly responded with advisories and refund arrangements.

Inderjeet Ahlawat, who works in the agriculture industry and regularly flies from Delhi to Punjab for business, said, “We understand the need for safety rules at this time and no one should object. Till things settle down, we can use trains or buses.”