Students, teachers of Delhi schools take part in training sessions for disaster and emergency preparedness

NEW DELHI: Schools across Delhi conducted mock drills as part of their training sessions for disaster and emergency preparedness, following the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. During these drills, students and teachers participated in various exercises simulating real-life emergency scenarios to ensure effective responses during potential crisis.

The drill commenced with the sounding of a siren, prompting students to immediately switch off all electrical appliances and take cover under their desks or near walls. Once the siren ended, students were instructed to place their school bags over their heads and calmly move to designated safe areas.

In another scenario, students were asked to hide under their desks as part of the safety procedure. Schools such as Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh, Amity School in Saket, Tagore International School in East of Kailash, and DPS Vasant Kunj took part in the mock drills under the government’s initiative, ‘Operation Abhyaas’.

Dr Alka Kapur, principal of Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh, said, “Our students actively engaged in the simulation, learning how to seek shelter, administer first aid, assist peers and respond calmly during any crisis.”

She added, “This preparation will provide students with valuable insight into disaster protocols while developing a sense of civic responsibility and unity.” Some students were confused and even thought they were being punished.