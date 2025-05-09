36 HC judges for 60 posts, PIL warns of judicial crisis

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court highlighting the alarming 40 per cent vacancy in the court’s sanctioned judicial strength, calling for immediate steps to address the crisis and prevent further erosion of justice delivery.

Filed by practising lawyer Amit Sahni on Thursday, the plea states that while the Delhi High Court is sanctioned to have 60 judges, 45 permanent and 15 additional, it is currently functioning with only 36 judges. The shortfall, according to the petition, is the result of recent retirements, inter-court transfers and the lack of timely appointments despite the binding constitutional process and Memorandum of Procedure (MoP).

“Several Judges, including Justice Rekha Palli and Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, have retired recently. Justice Yashwant Varma, Justice C.D. Singh, and Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma have been transferred to other High Courts. Further, two more retirements are expected in the coming months, which will reduce the strength to merely 34 judges—further exacerbating pendency and judicial delays,” as per plea.

This acute shortage, the petition contends, has delayed the adjudication of critical matters including bail pleas, writ petitions, appeals, and commercial disputes.The plea said that the burden on the existing judges has increased considerably, and the backlog of cases continues to rise.

The PIL further argues that judicial delays hurt economically weaker and marginalised sections the most, as they lack the resources to endure protracted legal battles or seek redressal elsewhere.

It also asserts that judicial vacancies should not be viewed merely as an administrative concern, but as a serious issue of fundamental rights and institutional trust.

Calling the situation untenable, the plea urges the court to treat the filling of vacancies as a matter of top constitutional priority, especially given the Delhi High Court’s stature as a key constitutional court.t.