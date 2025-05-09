Delhi

Bomb threat at Arun Jaitley Stadium declared hoax; security stepped up

Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. (File photo | EPS)
NEW DELHI: Teams of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and dog squad, along with Delhi Police teams rushed to the Arun Jaitley Stadium after the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) received a bomb threat which turned out to be hoax, an official said.

"We received a bomb threat via email on the address of DDCA. We immediately forwarded it to Delhi Police. The Delhi Police bomb squad came and inspected the whole venue. Nothing was found," DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma told PTI.

Sources in the Delhi Police said that multiple teams were immediately rushed to the stadium and the location was checked thoroughly.

"Nothing suspicious was found. Further, we have stepped up security in and around the stadium," said the source.

