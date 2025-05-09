City’s Yamuna-cleaning plan needs reset, not just money, says report

NEW DELHI: Despite spending more than Rs 6,800 crore and expanding its sewage infrastructure over five years, Delhi has failed to revive its stretch of the Yamuna, which remains biologically dead.

A new report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), Yamuna: The Agenda for Cleaning the River, calls for a fundamental overhaul of the city’s river-cleaning strategy, urging a shift from infrastructure expansion to smarter governance and planning.

The report highlights a troubling disconnect between investment and impact. Delhi has 37 sewage treatment plants (STPs), reportedly covering 84% of its wastewater, with nearly 80% of households connected to the sewer system. Yet, the 22-km stretch of the river in Delhi shows no signs of revival. CSE director-general Sunita Narain said that while the efforts are well-intentioned, they have not delivered results.