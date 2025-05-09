Local bodies empowered to act against noise pollution

NEW DELHI: In a significant move to curb noise pollution, the Delhi government has, for the first time, authorised officials from municipal corporations and other local bodies to take direct action against violators.

The expansion of enforcement powers was announced by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday, who termed it a long-overdue step to make redressal more responsive and effective.

Until now, only a limited set of officers, including deputy commissioners, sub-divisional magistrates, select police officials, and members of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), were empowered to act on complaints under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. This often led to delays and confusion among citizens about whom to approach in case of a violation.

“With this empowerment of local authorities, we are taking action where it matters, right at the source,” said Sirsa. He added, “Delhi deserves peace and order, not just on paper but on the ground. This was a long-pending issue. I ensured it was addressed so that citizens no longer suffer due to inaction.”

Following approvals from the Law Department, the DPCC, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, the rules have now been amended to include assistant commissioners from municipal bodies and local civic agencies among the list of designated officers. These officials can now inspect premises, issue notices, prosecute offenders, and take preventive measures.