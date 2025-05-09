Man dies after fire breaks out in Okhla area

NEW DELHI: A man died on Thursday after a fire broke out at a hair dye packing factory in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Industrial area, officials said. A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said that they received information regarding the blaze at 11.25 pm, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control around 1.50 pm, the official added.

A senior police officer said that Aditya, who works at the unit, called the police and informed them about the incident. Three PCR vans, fire tenders, local police, BSES reached the spot and initiated the rescue work. The blaze was extinguished by the fire tenders.

After the rescue operation at the spot, it was reported that the fire broke out due to a spark in electric wire on the second floor of the building, the officer said. Abnesh, a resident of Govindpuri, has received burn injuries during the incident. He was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital where he has expired during the treatment, the officer said.