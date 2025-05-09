‘New phase of development for Delhi’: Manohar Lal Khattar meets CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, met with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet colleagues at the Delhi Secretariat. This marks the first time in recent history that such a high-level meeting has taken place at the Secretariat, with Khattar being accompanied by the Secretary and senior officials of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The meeting focused on key issues related to urban development, including water supply, road infrastructure, traffic congestion, and other critical matters affecting the capital city.

Khattar addressed a range of concerns, particularly regarding the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), land acquisition challenges, and inter-departmental issues. The discussion was considered vital, especially as the BJP-led Delhi government is nearing the end of its first 100 days in power.

Despite the party’s success in taking control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the government now faces the significant task of delivering on its promise to transform Delhi into a “world-class” city.