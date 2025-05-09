Teachers’ body pushes for salary hike, job security at meet with education minister

NEW DELHI: In a significant development for the education sector, a high-level meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday evening to address the pressing concerns of government school teachers.

The meeting, chaired by Education Minister Ashish Sood, saw the active participation of Member of Parliament Yogendra Chandolia, along with senior education officials including the Education Secretary, Director of Education, Additional Directors and the Director of SCERT.

Ajay Veer Yadav, General Secretary of the Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA), raised the issue of unconstitutional transfer of 5,006 teachers in recent years—a decision that had deeply affected the teaching community. He reminded those present that it was only due to the timely intervention of the former Lieutenant Governor and BJP leadership that such transfer orders were eventually revoked.

Yadav also brought to light the struggles of guest and vocational teachers. He emphasised the need for a salary hike and job security for guest teachers and demanded the reinstatement and payment of dues to vocational instructors, many of whom were issued termination orders during summer vacations—orders that were later withdrawn under pressure.