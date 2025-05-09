Thalassaemia Day: Delhi speaker Gupta calls for support to patients

NEW DELHI: Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday observed International Thalassaemia Day with a special awareness event. On the occasion, Assembly Speaker called for unity, prevention and support for Thalassaemia patients.

The event was held at the Delhi Legislative Assembly Premises, organised in collaboration with the National Thalassaemia Welfare Society. Guided by this year’s global theme, “Together for Thalassemia: Uniting communities, prioritising patients,” the event underscored the urgency of unified action.

In his address, Gupta reiterated the significance of the occasion, stating, “Let today not be just a remembrance, but a renewed commitment to prevention, awareness, and support.” Gupta paid tribute to the unwavering strength of thalassaemia patients and their families, whom he described as beacons of courage and inspiration.

India bears the heaviest global burden of thalassaemia, with more than 50 million carriers and an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 children born annually with thalassaemia major.

While bone marrow transplantation remains the only known permanent cure, it is prohibitively expensive and dependent on donor availability—rendering it inaccessible to most patients. In the absence of curative options, affected individuals rely on lifelong blood transfusions and iron chelation therapy, often costing up to Rs 2 lakh per year.