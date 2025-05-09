TMC MP Mahua Moitra moves Delhi HC over defamatory posts by BJP’s Nishikant Dubey

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has filed a fresh application before the Delhi High Court, seeking action against allegedly defamatory social media posts by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai.

The matter was briefly heard on Thursday by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora. The new application was filed in the context of a recent post by Dehadrai on X (formerly Twitter), where he quote-tweeted a screenshot of Dubey’s Facebook post.

In it, Dubey claimed that the CBI had filed a case with the Lokpal over Moitra’s alleged foreign bank accounts and expenses. He also claimed to have received a “letter” in connection with the matter.

Appearing for Moitra, advocate Samudra Sarangi argued that the post was misleading and defamatory. He said Moitra had written to the Lokpal, which responded saying no communication had been made to Dubey. Representing Dubey, senior advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari claimed the post was based on a judgment by the Lokpal on Dubey’s earlier complaint against Moitra.