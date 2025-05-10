Central committee to oversee felling of 50 or more trees in city: High court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Friday said that all permissions to cut down 50 or more trees in the national capital must now be overseen by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), as directed earlier by the Supreme Court. Justice Jasmeet Singh, while delivering the order, clarified that approvals for felling fewer than 50 trees will continue under the existing process till a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is finalised and enforced by city authorities.

“The orders dated 31 August 2023, 14 September 2023, and 9 August 2024, are hereby vacated and modified to the extent that any permission to fell 50 or more trees will now be supervised by the CEC in accordance with the Supreme Court’s direction,” the Court stated.

It further noted, “In cases involving up to 50 trees, the current arrangement shall continue until the SOP, as referred to in the previous orders, is finalised and implemented by the respondents.”