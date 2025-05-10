Central committee to oversee felling of 50 or more trees in city: High court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Friday said that all permissions to cut down 50 or more trees in the national capital must now be overseen by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), as directed earlier by the Supreme Court. Justice Jasmeet Singh, while delivering the order, clarified that approvals for felling fewer than 50 trees will continue under the existing process till a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is finalised and enforced by city authorities.
“The orders dated 31 August 2023, 14 September 2023, and 9 August 2024, are hereby vacated and modified to the extent that any permission to fell 50 or more trees will now be supervised by the CEC in accordance with the Supreme Court’s direction,” the Court stated.
It further noted, “In cases involving up to 50 trees, the current arrangement shall continue until the SOP, as referred to in the previous orders, is finalised and implemented by the respondents.”
This development comes in response to an application moved in a contempt case linked to earlier court orders aimed at protecting Delhi’s tree cover. The contempt plea claimed that officials in the city were not adhering to judicial directions, particularly those requiring Tree Officers to provide clear reasons for allowing tree felling.
The matter gained legal momentum after a significant Supreme Court order in December 2024. The apex court had directed that any permission granted by Tree Officers under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, for cutting down 50 or more trees, must receive prior approval from the CEC. The SC had said, “We direct that whenever permission is granted by the Tree Officer for the felling of 50 or more trees under Sections 8 and 9 of the 1994 Act, it shall not be acted upon unless the same is approved by the CEC. The CEC will examine the application and consider all aspects before deciding whether the permission should be granted or modified, including the terms and conditions attached.”