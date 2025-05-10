Chandigarh invites youth as civil defence volunteers amid safety clampdown

NEW DELHI: In a spirited call to civic responsibility, the Chandigarh Administration has opened its doors to the city’s youth, inviting them to become Civil Defence Volunteers and help foster a culture of readiness and resilience. The invitation, issued by Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav, carries the tagline: “Step up, get trained, and serve when it matters most.”

Speaking to the newspaper, DC Yadav explained that the programme will consist of one week of intensive training. “We plan to teach civil defence rules, basic police procedures, relief and rehabilitation work, and methods for raising awareness among residents,” he said. “Following the training, we will assess who is fit for selection. The chosen volunteers will be deployed across sectors, markets, and nearby villages during this time of conflict. There is no fixed target for numbers, nor any maximum age limit. Female volunteers are welcome.” Interested youth must register at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, on May 10 at 10:30 am.

In view of prevailing circumstances, the Administration also directed that all shopping malls, cinemas, restaurants, clubs, and non-medical shops remain closed from 7 p.m. on May 9 until 6 a.m. on May 10. To prevent panic caused by loud noises resembling explosions, bursting of firecrackers at wedding celebrations and religious events is prohibited until July 7.

Further, petrol pumps, hotels, parks, shops in markets, religious places, ATMs, bus stands, and railway stations have been asked to switch off all external and street lights on Friday. The Chandigarh-Mohali satellite city has imposed a total ban on generators, inverters and any other power backup used for outdoor lighting until further notice.