Fake NEP racket busted, 7,654 challans issued

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police has intensified its crackdown on unauthorised commercial vehicles using forged “No Entry Permission” (NEP) certificates, issuing 7,654 challans and impounding 65 vehicles over the past two months, Traffic Police officials said on Friday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Satyavir Katara said, “We continue our sustained enforcement drive against unauthorised commercial vehicles plying during no entry timings and the growing misuse of forged NEP certificates.”

Following public complaints, a dedicated enforcement team was formed in March. During checks, police intercepted vehicles with forged NEPs near Mukundpur and Kashmiri Gate, registering criminal cases under BNS sections.

Drivers Lekh Raj and Kamlesh Yadav revealed that vehicle owners had bought the fake certificates for Rs 10,000 each.