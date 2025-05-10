Govt ramps up efforts to ensure emergency readiness

NEW DELHI: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Delhi government is ramping up preparations to handle any untoward situation, including the installation of air-raid sirens, deployment of civil defence personnel, activation of control rooms and mock drills across the capital.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday announced that air raid sirens will be installed atop several high-rise buildings across the city as part of emergency preparedness.

“From Friday night, 40 to 50 sirens will be installed on multistorey and high-rise buildings. They will be operated through a central command centre and used in emergency situations, including blackouts,” Verma said, adding that the sirens would be controlled by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).