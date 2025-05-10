Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief’s sons seek call facility in jail

NEW DELHI: Amid a war like situation between India and Pakistan, Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Syed Shahid Yusuf, sons of Mohammad Yusuf Shah a.k.a Syed Salahuddin, the self-proclaimed head of the militant group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, have approached the Delhi High Court seeking to restore their phone call rights in prison. Both men are currently being held in Delhi prisons after their arrests by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror funding case involving illegal hawala money transfers.

Their petition challenges the restrictions placed by prison authorities under Delhi Jail Rule 631. This rule limits phone and communication access for persons accused in terror-related cases, citing reasons of public safety and order. However, it does allow the jail superintendent to make exceptions with prior approval from the Deputy Inspector General (Range).

The brothers’ lawyer argued that other persons facing similar terror-related charges have also filed pleas before the High Court, claiming that their phone access has been unfairly restricted by prison officials.

A bench comprising Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela heard the matter but noted that no one appeared to represent the state or the respondents.

The Court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 22, along with similar pending cases. Syed Ahmad Shakeel was arrested on August 30, 2018, from his home in Ram Bagh, Srinagar, during a joint operation involving the NIA, local police, and the Central Reserve Police Force. He was accused of raising funds for Hizb-ul-Mujahideen using a network of supporters based in Saudi Arabia and allegedly received money via Western Union from a wanted suspect, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat.

Shakeel had previously failed to appear for questioning, prompting a non-bailable warrant against him. He was brought to Delhi for questioning in NIA custody and was produced before a special court.