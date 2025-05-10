Hospitals in Delhi on high alert, all leaves cancelled

NEW DELHI: In a move reminiscent of the Covid-19 pandemic response, city hospitals have activated high-level emergency protocols following rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border. With the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issuing strict directives to ensure full medical preparedness, central government hospitals in the capital are now operating in a heightened state of alert—suspending all leave, stockpiling critical supplies, and readying disaster wards for any potential mass casualty scenarios.

On Friday, the Health Ministry held a high-level review meeting to assess emergency health readiness across the country. Soon after, a circular was issued directing that no leave, including station leave, be granted to any medical officer except on medical grounds, until further notice.

Acting swiftly, AIIMS Delhi’s trauma centre cancelled all forms of leave for its staff. Lady Hardinge Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital have followed suit, suspending summer vacations for senior doctors and teaching faculty respectively, to maintain maximum on-ground availability.