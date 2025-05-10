Intense vigil, high security across capital

NEW DELHI: Security has been beefed up across the city, especially at crowded markets, bordering areas, and other vital installations, in view of the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan after the latter attacked borders with drones and missiles.
The authorities on Friday also tested air raid sirens installed at Public Works Department headquarters, ITO.
The testing started at 3 pm and carried out for a period of 15 to 20 minutes. The general public was advised to stay calm and not to panic during the said exercise. A senior police officer said that several districts have held an eyes and ears briefing to raise anti-terror awareness among the citizens.
They were urged to stay alert and report if anything they see suspicious around them.
Staff has also been directed to intensify night patrolling, conduct strict picket checks and maintain high alert across the national capital, the officer said. The social media platforms are also being monitored, said police.
“Special arrangements have been made at the bordering areas where pickets are checking each and every vehicle entering the city. Patrolling in the borders as well as other areas has also been increased. These proactive measures aim to deter threats and ensure public safety under ongoing anti-terror operations,” another senior officer said.
All the vital installations which include government buildings, courts, markets, malls, and railway stations, residential colonies, parks, metro stations, and embassies are being safeguarded by deploying additional forces, including paramilitary personnel, police said. Amid the soaring tensions, leaves of all Delhi Police personnel were cancelled on Thursday night and special commissioners of all the zones are holding meetings with their deputies to take stock of the security arrangements.
The police personnel are thoroughly checking all the vehicles entering the airport. Area dominance drills were also carried to ensure control over sensitive zones, they said.
The police officials are also holding meetings with the members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Market Welfare Associations (MWAs).