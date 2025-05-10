Intense vigil, high security across capital

NEW DELHI: Security has been beefed up across the city, especially at crowded markets, bordering areas, and other vital installations, in view of the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan after the latter attacked borders with drones and missiles.

The authorities on Friday also tested air raid sirens installed at Public Works Department headquarters, ITO.

The testing started at 3 pm and carried out for a period of 15 to 20 minutes. The general public was advised to stay calm and not to panic during the said exercise. A senior police officer said that several districts have held an eyes and ears briefing to raise anti-terror awareness among the citizens.

They were urged to stay alert and report if anything they see suspicious around them.

Staff has also been directed to intensify night patrolling, conduct strict picket checks and maintain high alert across the national capital, the officer said. The social media platforms are also being monitored, said police.