Private schools closed, DU students seek exam delay

NEW DELHI: As tensions between India and Pakistan flared unexpectedly on Friday morning, educational institutions across Delhi-NCR responded with mixed measures to safeguard students and staff. While several private schools shut down campuses or shifted to online classes, government schools remained open. There was no official advisory from Delhi or neighbouring state governments mandating closures or operational changes in government-run institutions.

Delhi Public School branches in R K Puram, East of Kailash, and Vasant Vihar were among the first to announce complete closure on Friday, calling it a “precautionary measure.” School managements asked academic and non-academic staff to stay alert and keep internal teams informed. Indraprastha World School also moved to online classes for the day. Amrita Vidyalayam in Pushp Vihar informed parents that the school would remain shut for Nursery to Class XII, with all unit tests and scheduled activities postponed until further notice, citing “stressful and unforeseen circumstances.” Many parents voiced anxiety on social media and in messaging groups, raising concerns over safety.

Queries ranged from whether it was safe to send kids to school to why mock drills involving young students were being conducted.