Provide safety gear to all sanitation workers before monsoon, says minister

The minister emphasised the government’s commitment to safeguarding the dignity and lives of sanitation workers. “All sewer and septic tank workers must receive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and safety devices before the monsoon,” he instructed. He also stressed the need to accelerate training and rehabilitation programmes for workers and to set up adequate Emergency Response Sanitation Units.

The MCD has been tasked with fast-tracking the survey in unauthorized colonies, using sanitary inspectors to identify manual scavengers. All departments were also directed to ensure that workers are brought under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

Singh noted that the State Level Survey Committee for the identification of manual scavengers is in its final stages of formation. A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected soon. He also urged District Magistrates to clear all pending compensation claims on a priority basis. The minister criticised the lack of action by previous administrations, despite a 2014 notification on manual scavenging.