Rewriting Motherhood

Rear Admiral Nirmala Kannan (retd), former commander of INHS Ashwini & musician, Thiruvananthapuram
The change happened long ago, but the optics have certainly improved now. Take the defence forces for example. Women – including mothers – have been playing vital non-medical roles since 1992. Now we have a woman as the director general of the Armed Forces Medical Services. In recent years, we have seen women fighter pilots. Parents are also encouraging women to join defence forces, but vacancies are limited. This month, the first batch of female cadets will pass out from the NDA (on May 30), otherwise a male bastion since 1954. They have received the toughest training on par with the boys to become officers.
Motherhood is an aspect of womanhood. The way it is approached has changed. Now, women want to dream big, and achieve for themselves – rather than their kith and kin. They want their daughters to do the same well. They are so enthusiastic, so full of vigour and vitality, that nothing can hold them back now.
Vanshika Chaudhary, PR professional, Delhi
From Sunita Williams to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi & IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, women have shown what they can achieve in public life. Gone are the days when women were confined to household duties and were not allowed to take up leading roles in public affairs. One of the fields that has traditionally been considered men’s domain is finance, and today, women are doing wonders in that. Radhika Gupta here, the managing director and CEO of the Edelweiss Mutual Fund, is another good example. Gupta is a mother of a son, but that never prevented her from taking up a leadership role. I feel it is important for women to understand the world of finance very well, as that holds the key to our real independence.
Shreya Basak, communication professional, Delhi
Motherhood is no longer a compulsion but a choice. Mothers are also choosing to not go the sacrificial route like theirs did. Nowadays young mothers are choosing a life of sexual freedom as a way to cope with stress and pre-existing gendered roles. I have often seen young parents slowly moving to choosing open relationships, while maintaining the peace for their children rather than being hush-hush about it. While it is common for women’s bodies to change post pregnancy, that seems not to tie them to the old desires or those dictated by men.
Aditi Banerjee, filmmaker, Mumbai
When you become a mother, you become so engrossed in this demanding role that you tend to lose yourself as an individual. Especially in our society, mothers are very desexualized – they are supposed to be committed, generous, and kind. [The character of a young mother exploring her sexuality in my web series] came from talking to many young mothers who felt a lack of touch and like they weren't being seen as sexual beings by their partners after entering motherhood and it was taboo to talk about. In Indian films, there's been a slight shift in how women and mothers are portrayed, as seen in Mrs, Three of Us, and Dabba Cartel recently. But the big shift has been that mothers are now making films, even taking up technical roles, and bringing their kids along to sets.
Amruta Bendre, standup comedian, Bengaluru
Raising a kid is a tremendous experience and I needed to document it somehow. Standup was a clear place where there is a void when it comes to mothers’ voices. I talk about the changes a woman’s body goes through when she becomes a mother, the awkward moments she has with her mother-in-law, her neighbours, her friends… a lot of people find it inappropriate. They say ‘maa hoke aisi baatein! Sharam kaise nahi ati?’ (How can you say such things being a mother! How are you not ashamed?) To which the only response is ‘aapko kya lagta hai, main maa kaise bani?’ (What do you think, how did I become a mother?)
Sujatha Narayanan, content producer & artist, Chennai
As women, we are forever used to prioritising those we love, ahead of ourselves. I feel women also have to be their own 'mothers' at times. To be able to sit and take the tough calls that perhaps will put them ahead of their children or spouse or parents, and if a woman doesn’t do that, life may get stifling.
To me, motherhood is also a feeling that one has for people, spaces and relationships that need not be traditional but one that requires genuine love, care and non-judgemental support, because sometimes our loved ones may take unconventional decisions that need an unconditional sense of “being there”. Any human being capable of imparting that kind of unconditional and selfless love towards their family or friends automatically imbibes the spirit of motherhood in my eyes.
Charanya Kumar, founder & CEO, Chittam, Chennai
Motherhood today isn’t a full stop, it’s a comma. Unlike earlier generations, we don’t have to choose between ambition and parenting. I run a company, raise my kids, and pursue personal passions - all without apology. Today’s mothers are astronauts, CEOs, creators, redefining what’s possible. We’re seeing stories that reflect our truth - mothers with desires, with dreams, with depth. Gender roles are more fluid, and support systems are evolving. This shift isn’t just cultural - it’s personal. It says I can love my child fiercely and still chase bold goals. Motherhood hasn’t limited me. It has made me sharper, more resilient, and deeply aware of what truly matters.
Dr Gandham Neelima, MD Anaesthesia & co-founder of Anvi, Hyderabad
Modern motherhood is a force of creation in every sense — biological, intellectual, artistic, and entrepreneurial. As women today lead missions into space, code intelligent machines, design storytelling universes, and redefine fashion, we're witnessing a cultural movement led by mothers who are no longer boxed into a single role.
As a doctor and co-founder across Anvi’s verticals — Robotics, Space, Studios, and Textiles — I’ve witnessed the evolution of motherhood not as a detour, but as a catalyst. At Anvi Robotics, we have mothers leading teams building AI-powered robots that think and move like humans. In Anvi Space, we’re designing next-gen space systems where young girls can dream beyond the stars, with female mentors already paving that way. In Anvi Studios, our stories now reflect authentic mothers — complex, ambitious, emotional — not one-dimensional caretakers. And with Anvi Textiles, we’re giving mothers the freedom to express themselves through bold, beautiful fashion designed for real life.
They're not just managing homes and raising children; they're raising the bar for what’s possible in technology, storytelling, and innovation. It's no longer about choosing between ambition and affection — it’s about embracing both.
Films and media are finally catching up to what real women have always known: we are not just nurturers, we are leaders, scientists, creators, dreamers. I relate deeply to these modern portrayals, because I live them daily — as a founder, as a new mother, and as a woman who believes India’s future must be built with women at every frontier.
Debadrita Saha, PHD student at Ashoka University, Delhi
I will say that there is a shift in the traditional notion of motherhood. The primary reason is the drastic change in the economic orders. Having a sustainable lifestyle in a metropolitan like Delhi-NCR is difficult without both earning and contributing to the household expenses. With the number of working women in urban spaces increasing, they are drawn into family planning in a much higher proportion. So, in some cases, women can now have a more assertive say in whether they will bear a child or not.
Besides, women are finally getting the opportunity to celebrate their lives beyond motherhood. From investing in their choices to talking about their sexual desires, they are opening up in some spaces that are less judgmental of them. Although women’s desires after pregnancy or having a child still largely remain a taboo–something that has been explored in Kani Kusruti starrer Girls Will Be Girls, women have started talking about their demands and desires in some zones. Films like this are necessary to stir the conversation and take the movement forward.