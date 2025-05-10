Rewriting Motherhood

Rear Admiral Nirmala Kannan (retd), former commander of INHS Ashwini & musician, Thiruvananthapuram

The change happened long ago, but the optics have certainly improved now. Take the defence forces for example. Women – including mothers – have been playing vital non-medical roles since 1992. Now we have a woman as the director general of the Armed Forces Medical Services. In recent years, we have seen women fighter pilots. Parents are also encouraging women to join defence forces, but vacancies are limited. This month, the first batch of female cadets will pass out from the NDA (on May 30), otherwise a male bastion since 1954. They have received the toughest training on par with the boys to become officers.

Motherhood is an aspect of womanhood. The way it is approached has changed. Now, women want to dream big, and achieve for themselves – rather than their kith and kin. They want their daughters to do the same well. They are so enthusiastic, so full of vigour and vitality, that nothing can hold them back now.