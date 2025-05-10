Speaker forms committees for Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has constituted eight committees for the current financial year to ensure the efficient functioning of legislative business. These committees will play a vital role in legislative oversight by fostering accountability, encouraging deliberation, and enabling a thorough examination of governance-related issues.

The newly constituted committees include six new ones, in addition to two existing committees—the Business Advisory Committee and the Committee on Private Members’ Bills and Resolutions. The six new committees are Committee on Government assurances, Committee on petitions, Rules committee, Questions & references committee, General purposes committee, Library committee. In the Business Advisory Committee, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta will serve as Chairperson, while eight MLAs including Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Chief Whip Abhay Verma, OP Sharma, and others will be members.

In the Committee on Government Assurances, MLA Neeraj Basoya will be the Chairperson, with eight MLAs including Raj Karan Khatri, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Karnail Singh, and Poonam Sharma as members.

For the Committee on Petitions, MLA Surya Prakash Khatri has been appointed as Chairperson, with eight MLAs including Harish Khurana, Sandeep Sehrawat, and Shikha Roy as members. In the Rules Committee, the Speaker will serve as Chairperson ex-officio, with the Deputy Speaker and seven other MLAs as members.

In the Questions & References Committee, Mohan Singh Bisht is the Chairperson, with eight MLAs including Ravinder Singh Negi, Arvinder Singh Lovely, and Tarvinder Singh Marwah as members.