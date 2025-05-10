Speaker forms committees for Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has constituted eight committees for the current financial year to ensure the efficient functioning of legislative business. These committees will play a vital role in legislative oversight by fostering accountability, encouraging deliberation, and enabling a thorough examination of governance-related issues.
The newly constituted committees include six new ones, in addition to two existing committees—the Business Advisory Committee and the Committee on Private Members’ Bills and Resolutions. The six new committees are Committee on Government assurances, Committee on petitions, Rules committee, Questions & references committee, General purposes committee, Library committee. In the Business Advisory Committee, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta will serve as Chairperson, while eight MLAs including Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Chief Whip Abhay Verma, OP Sharma, and others will be members.
In the Committee on Government Assurances, MLA Neeraj Basoya will be the Chairperson, with eight MLAs including Raj Karan Khatri, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Karnail Singh, and Poonam Sharma as members.
For the Committee on Petitions, MLA Surya Prakash Khatri has been appointed as Chairperson, with eight MLAs including Harish Khurana, Sandeep Sehrawat, and Shikha Roy as members. In the Rules Committee, the Speaker will serve as Chairperson ex-officio, with the Deputy Speaker and seven other MLAs as members.
In the Questions & References Committee, Mohan Singh Bisht is the Chairperson, with eight MLAs including Ravinder Singh Negi, Arvinder Singh Lovely, and Tarvinder Singh Marwah as members.
In the General Purposes Committee, Speaker Vijender Gupta will serve as Chairperson, with Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and seven other MLAs as members. In the Library Committee, the Speaker will again serve as Chairperson, with Bisht and seven other MLAs including Pradyumn Singh Rajput, Neelam Pehalwan, and Sanjay Goel as members.
In the Committee on Private Members’ Bills and Resolutions, Vijender Gupta will be the Chairperson, with Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Sharma, Arvinder Singh Lovely, and others as members.
Earlier, on April 1, the Delhi Assembly Speaker had also announced the formation of three crucial financial committees including Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which will examine the recent CAG reports presented in the House, Committee on Government Undertakings and Committee on Estimates.These three nine-member committees include six ruling BJP MLAs and three from the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
This move came on the same day when the eighth of 14 pending reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India—left un-tabled by the previous AAP government—was finally presented in the House. These financial committees play a crucial role in scrutinising the financial operations of the Delhi government, ensuring transparency and accountability in public spending.