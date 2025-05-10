Transport hubs stay calm amid security as tensions escalate

NEW DELHI: Despite a wave of flight and train cancellations following rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Delhi’s transport hubs remained surprisingly calm. But beneath the composed surface, anxiety ran deep as travellers grappled with difficult decisions amid growing fears of a potential conflict.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, where over 130 flights were cancelled on Thursday, passengers queued up silently, scanning airline websites and social media for real-time updates. Authorities, quick to respond, ensured smooth crowd management and bolstered security presence across terminals. “There was no chaos, thankfully,” said Manas Kulhad, a corporate professional flying out for work from Terminal 3. “But there’s always that fear at the back of your mind. I just hope no drone or missile attack happens when I’m in the plane. This is a work trip. I have already cancelled my vacation plans” he added.

Security was visibly tightened, with armed personnel stationed across the airport and passengers undergoing multiple layers of checks. Still, there was no visible panic.

People moved briskly but orderly, many with faces marked by tension and concern.