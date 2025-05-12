Delhi government calls off Tiranga Yatra, boosts emergency readiness

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has cancelled the Tiranga Yatra scheduled for Sunday at Kartavya Path, which was planned to express support for the Indian Armed Forces.

The government had earlier appealed for widespread participation in the event, organised with various groups, but did not provide a reason for the cancellation.

This development follows a series of marches held across Delhi in recent days in support of the military.

On Thursday, traders from Sadar Bazar took out a Tiranga march to protest against Pakistan and express solidarity with the Indian Army following ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Additionally, the Delhi unit of Congress organised a Jai Hind Yatra on Friday at Jantar Mantar to honour the armed forces’ bravery. Despite the cancellation of the Tiranga Yatra, the Delhi government has shifted focus to ensuring readiness for potential emergencies. CM Rekha Gupta recently chaired a high-level meeting with heads of different departments to assess preparedness across key sectors. The government is implementing a coordinated strategy to handle any crisis, particularly in sectors like health, transport, fire services and workers’ welfare.