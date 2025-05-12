Government directs cooperatives to organise cleanliness drives

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government has directed all cooperative societies in the city to organise cleanliness drives under the “Swachh Delhi, Vikshit Delhi” initiative and submit photographic proof of their participation.

The order, issued by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, applies to cooperative housing societies, urban cooperative banks, consumer cooperatives, thrift and credit societies, federations, and multi-state cooperative bodies.

Societies must carry out cleanliness campaigns within their premises and surrounding areas, along with awareness programmes. They are required to document these efforts through photographs and share them with the Policy Branch of the Registrar.

This move follows the United Nations’ declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives, under the theme “Cooperatives Build a Better World.” The announcement was made by the Prime Minister during the ICA General Assembly and Global Conference held in Delhi.

The government aims to boost civic participation and sanitation through the active involvement of cooperative bodies.