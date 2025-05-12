Mother's Day: Role of mothers, women doctors hailed

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta praised the contribution of mothers and doctors on the occasion of Mother’s Day, calling them the two fundamental pillars of life.

Addressing an audience of 400 women at an event, the Chief Minister said, “One battle is fought at the border, carried on our soldiers’ shoulders. But another lies within society—against bad habits, unhealthy practices, and negative thinking. That, too, we must fight.”

CM was speaking at the “National Obesity Care Conference” held at the India International Centre on Sunday, where she honoured women doctors for their exemplary service, dedication, and significant contributions to public health.

Highlighting the growing concern of obesity in India, especially among women, the Chief Minister cited a study indicating that 65% of women aged 40–60 suffer from central obesity, or abdominal fat—one of the primary indicators of cardiovascular and vascular diseases. She emphasised the urgency of local action with global impact and noted that the event marked a significant step in this direction.