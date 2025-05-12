Mother's Day: Role of mothers, women doctors hailed

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta praised the contribution of mothers and doctors on the occasion of Mother’s Day, calling them the two fundamental pillars of life.
Addressing an audience of 400 women at an event, the Chief Minister said, “One battle is fought at the border, carried on our soldiers’ shoulders. But another lies within society—against bad habits, unhealthy practices, and negative thinking. That, too, we must fight.”
CM was speaking at the “National Obesity Care Conference” held at the India International Centre on Sunday, where she honoured women doctors for their exemplary service, dedication, and significant contributions to public health.
Highlighting the growing concern of obesity in India, especially among women, the Chief Minister cited a study indicating that 65% of women aged 40–60 suffer from central obesity, or abdominal fat—one of the primary indicators of cardiovascular and vascular diseases. She emphasised the urgency of local action with global impact and noted that the event marked a significant step in this direction.
Focusing on the unique health challenges faced by women, CM explained that women have different physiological and hormonal systems compared to men, requiring them to be more attentive to their health. She explained how obesity can lead to heart failure, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, kidney disease, and even cancer. She urged medical professionals to initiate a social movement against obesity, stating that “prevention is the most affordable and effective solution.”
Promoting a healthy lifestyle, CM Gupta advised citizens to eat less but wisely, increase their intake of vegetables and fruits, avoid junk food, engage in regular physical activity, get adequate sleep, and manage stress through yoga and meditation. She stressed that obesity is both preventable and reversible, and empowering citizens with accurate information and resources is essential.
Appreciating the role of women doctors honoured at the event, the CM said they go beyond clinics, serving on the frontlines in trauma centres, relief camps and national health missions. In times of emergency, they become the country’s strongest internal shield. Calling them “Bharat Ki Veerangnaayein” (India’s brave women warriors), she said, “Your spirit of service, knowledge, and determination gives us the strength to overcome any challenge.”