Petrol pumps to sound alarm for overage vehicles

NEW DELHI: In a bid to combat rising air pollution, the Delhi government is preparing to enforce a ban on fuel supply to end-of-life vehicles starting July 1. As part of the implementation, petrol pumps across the city are being equipped with public announcement systems linked to Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras to identify and alert about overaged vehicles attempting to refuel.

According to officials, the ANPR system will scan the number plates of vehicles arriving at petrol stations and check their registration validity. If a vehicle is found to have exceeded its permissible operational life, the public announcement system will trigger an alarm through a loudspeaker, notifying petrol pump staff.

From the effective date, such vehicles will be denied fuel service. Originally, the directive was scheduled to be enforced from April 1. However, the rollout was deferred as several petrol pumps were not yet equipped with the required infrastructure. Subsequently, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed that the system be implemented citywide from July 1.