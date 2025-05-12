PM Modi lauds campaign on cancer in rural Delhi in memory of former khap chief

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently paid tribute to former Palam 360 Khap chief Chaudhary Ramkaran Solanki on his fourth death anniversary and praised the “Cancer Free Delhi Rural” campaign launched in his memory.
The campaign, spearheaded by his son and current khap head Chaudhary Surendra Solanki in collaboration with Amerix Cancer Hospital, aims to raise awareness about cancer and provide free screenings across Delhi’s rural regions.
“I pay my tribute to respected Chaudhary Ramkaran Solanki ji on his fourth death anniversary. On this occasion, I was happy to learn about the Cancer Free Delhi Rural programme organised by Chaudhary Surendra Solanki ji in his memory in Dwarka, Delhi. The work done by Chaudhary Ramkaran Solanki ji for society, and this effort to carry forward his ideals and values, is commendable,” read a letter written by the Prime Minister on May 9.
PM Modi acknowledged Solanki’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of farmers, labourers, and marginalised communities. He also noted that the campaign aligns with national health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, underlining the importance of accessible cancer detection and treatment in rural areas.
“His work related to rural issues and social service will always be remembered,” the letter stated. The campaign has received support from several key political figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, and South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.
Bidhuri, who attended the campaign launch, lauded Solanki’s legacy in uniting communities and addressing rural concerns.
The formal launch of the “Cancer Free Delhi Rural” campaign was held on Saturday at Amerix Cancer Hospital, Dwarka Sector-19. The initiative includes free cancer screenings, educational workshops, and mobile health camps in the rural areas of the national capital.