PM Modi lauds campaign on cancer in rural Delhi in memory of former khap chief

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently paid tribute to former Palam 360 Khap chief Chaudhary Ramkaran Solanki on his fourth death anniversary and praised the “Cancer Free Delhi Rural” campaign launched in his memory.

The campaign, spearheaded by his son and current khap head Chaudhary Surendra Solanki in collaboration with Amerix Cancer Hospital, aims to raise awareness about cancer and provide free screenings across Delhi’s rural regions.

“I pay my tribute to respected Chaudhary Ramkaran Solanki ji on his fourth death anniversary. On this occasion, I was happy to learn about the Cancer Free Delhi Rural programme organised by Chaudhary Surendra Solanki ji in his memory in Dwarka, Delhi. The work done by Chaudhary Ramkaran Solanki ji for society, and this effort to carry forward his ideals and values, is commendable,” read a letter written by the Prime Minister on May 9.