The bad worse & ugly

Once celebrated for ambitious infrastructure projects and “modern” urban development, Delhi now finds itself grappling with a slow but visible decay of its public spaces. Broken footpaths, garbage-strewn roads, neglected flyovers and open drains — the city’s deteriorating civic infrastructure is a daily reminder of administrative neglect and poor maintenance. For the millions traversing the crevices of the city, navigating the capital is not just inconvenient — it’s increasingly unsafe.

Here, footpaths lie cracked, broken, or completely encroached upon. Where once were walkways, now lie construction debris, plastic waste, sewage. Across the city, from the congested by-lanes of Laxmi Nagar to suave Vasant Kunj apartment blocks, pedestrians gingerly crawl amid oncoming traffic, risking accidents due to non-existent or obstructed sidewalks.

Drain cleaning operations, often carried out before the monsoons, leave mounds of sludge lying unattended for days, creating both health hazards and traffic snarls.

Flyovers had once stood as an emblem of Delhi’s rise as a modern metropolis; now, poor upkeep and planning mars the image. Beneath the monstrosity that is the Barapullah flyover, the Mughal-era Barapullah Bridge languishes; reflecting how both heritage and modern infrastructure suffer the same indifference. Missing safety railings, stolen metal fixtures, and non-functional lighting systems cast a shadow on urban ease.

Despite the city government’s push for beautification and pedestrian-friendly reforms, the ground tells a different story. Broken infrastructure, unchecked dumping, and civic apathy continue to define much of the cityscape. What emerges is a grim portrait — a city struggles to maintain its public infrastructure; a problem which, if left unattended, threatens not just convenience, but safety, health, and dignity of citizens.