Two criminals held after gunfight in RK Puram

NEW DELHI: In a late-night operation, Delhi Police arrested two notorious criminals following a brief exchange of gunfire in South Delhi’s RK Puram area during the early hours of Friday, a police official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Suresh alias Subhash and Manish alias Mogli, are linked to over 50 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and violations of the Arms Act, police said.

Around 1:10 am, a police patrol spotted the duo near a parked motorcycle on the service lane of Rao Tula Ram Marg. As officers approached, the suspects opened fire. Police retaliated, injuring Suresh in the leg, and both men were overpowered and arrested. Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Choudhary said, “The police recovered two loaded .32 bore pistols, three spent cartridges, four live rounds, a stolen motorcycle, and forged number plates from the accused.”

Suresh had previously served 11 years in jail for a 2012 case. Manish, a repeat offender and ‘bad character’ at Bharat Nagar station. “The arrests have helped solve at least seven recent cases, including those registered at RK Puram, Mukherjee Nagar and other areas,” the DCP added.