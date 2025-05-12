Yuletide week of terror amid trauma trail

Aquarter of a century ago, the New Year parties in the national Capital were family or at best colony affair. It were still to go commercial with bonanza’s being heaped by the restaurants and hotels. So 24 December 1999 was to be the last Christmas Eve of the century. The middle class apartment block, the word condominium was still to become part of parlance, where this writer lived had gathered on the rooftop to celebrate.

Most of the people in the newspaper office that evening had left early, soon after the night shift reporter had arrived. Most of them had a party to attend and the regulars to the Press Club an excuse to leave early.

My neighbourhood was pretty happy see me home early and join the party.

Given one’s assignment as the head of the reporting unit, reaching home was mostly at an hour when people would be in bed.

The assignment nonetheless had also given me a mobile phone which no other party maker in that middle class apartment possessed that evening. Midway through the party, the phone rang, it was my editor on the other end. He had wanted a story on an Indian Airlines plane coming from Kathmandu to New Delhi, which had been hijacked.

The society was still to overcome the emotional trauma caused by Kargil war earlier in the year. That evening I did not want to play a spoiler by breaking news of another trauma awaiting, I quietly slipped out to be back on duty. There were just two hours left before the edition went to print and a story had to be filed, yes filed and not cooked.