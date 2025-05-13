After CM Rekha Gupta's instruction, cleanliness drive, drain desiltation gain pace

NEW DELHI: Following Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s directives, an intensive cleanliness campaign is underway across all 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), including night-time sweeping.

The drive covers 312 market areas and is part of the “Mega Cleanliness Campaign” launched on May 1.

The Delhi government on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing urban amenities and stated that all departments are working together to beautify and streamline the capital. The CM instructed that the desilting of drains be completed at the earliest.

CM Gupta emphasised that cleanliness is a top priority and directed MCD officials to submit daily progress reports. “Our efforts must go beyond symbolism to achieve real, on-ground change,” she said.