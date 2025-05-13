After CM Rekha Gupta's instruction, cleanliness drive, drain desiltation gain pace

NEW DELHI: Following Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s directives, an intensive cleanliness campaign is underway across all 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), including night-time sweeping.
The drive covers 312 market areas and is part of the “Mega Cleanliness Campaign” launched on May 1.
The Delhi government on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing urban amenities and stated that all departments are working together to beautify and streamline the capital. The CM instructed that the desilting of drains be completed at the earliest.
CM Gupta emphasised that cleanliness is a top priority and directed MCD officials to submit daily progress reports. “Our efforts must go beyond symbolism to achieve real, on-ground change,” she said.
The Chief Minister also reviewed two key Public Works Department (PWD) projects, instructing fast-track completion of slip road bridges over the Ghazipur Drain and Hindon Canal near Kondli Bridge. She further called for timely completion of flyovers at Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema Junction, the underpass at Loni Chowk, and related development on Mangal Pandey Marg.
Gupta also directed the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD) to ensure uninterrupted water flow in city drains by completing desilting, clearing floating waste, and speeding up the installation of Q-nets. She stressed the importance of fixing potholes, paving unpaved roads to combat air pollution, and repairing regulators.
Instructions were also given to install lighting in dark spots and ensure deployment and maintenance of water pumps to prevent waterlogging.