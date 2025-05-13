Bihar girl saved from trafficker at Delhi railway station

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old girl, allegedly lured from Bihar and brought to Delhi to be sold for Rs 2 lakh, was rescued by the police near the railway station, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Shashi Kumar, 23, lured the minor girl during a train journey and brought her to Delhi under false pretences, police said.

“A suspicious man was spotted with a young girl at the station. He was apprehended on the spot, and the girl was taken away for preliminary questioning,” a senior officer said.

The girl said she was a resident of Darbhanga, Bihar, and had left home two days ago after a quarrel with her mother. She was approached by the accused at Chhapra Railway Station, the officer said.