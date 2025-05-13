Couple arrested, minor son detained on charges of murder

NEW DELHI: A couple was arrested and their minor son apprehended in connection with the murder of a man following a neighbourhood dispute in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on April 29 in Sewak Park, Uttam Nagar, where a dispute between neighbours Molana Hasan and Faisal Hussain turned violent.

“The altercation began over noise complaints caused by a video gaming parlour being run by the accused, which attracted several visitors to the street.

During the confrontation, Hussain allegedly called his wife Ruksana and two sons, who then attacked Hasan and his sons with sticks and iron rods, a senior police officer said. One of the victims later succumbed to his injuries. A case was registered at Bindapur police station,” a police officer said.

During the investigation, police received a tip-off on Friday that Hussain, Ruksana and their son were hiding in the Neb Sarai area. A team was dispatched and they were nabbed, police added.