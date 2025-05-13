Delhi assembly to run on solar power, L-G V K Saxena lays foundation for 500-kW plant

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, along with the Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, laid the foundation stone for a 500 kW solar power plant at the Assembly premises on Monday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present on the occasion. The Vidhan Sabha Secretariat said that the project makes the premises the first in the country to operate entirely on solar energy, setting a national benchmark for sustainable and responsible governance.

Commending the initiative, the L-G said, “Today’s foundation stone is not just for a solar plant—it’s for a cleaner, greener future rooted in responsible governance.” He highlighted the significant scale-up of the plant from 200 kW to 500 kW, achieved despite spatial and technical constraints. Saxena further affirmed the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) full support for efforts to designate the Assembly as a heritage site, adding, “Having visited the Assembly earlier, I am keen on protecting its rich history.”