Delhi HC declines to halt demolition of kiosks for RRTS at Sarai Kale Khan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has refused to stay the demolition of kiosks near the Namo Bharat Metro Rail Station in Sarai Kale Khan, observing that the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) line was a “crucial infrastructure project” that could not be impeded.

Stretching over 82 kilometres, the high-speed corridor is expected to cut travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under an hour. A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, in a judgment passed on May 8, ruled that the kiosks stood in the way of the project. It noted that the “tehbazari” certificates—temporary permits issued by civic authorities for operating stalls in designated public areas—had been granted in January 2018 and carried no permanence.

“The development work is being carried out in the vicinity of the shop itself and in fact, the kiosks of the petitioners would be coming in the way of the development. The RRTS line is a crucial infrastructure project, which is being undertaken by NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation),” said the court.