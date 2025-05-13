Hospitals and offices in Delhi stay in alert mode

NEW DELHI: Despite the ceasefire between India and Pakistan following days of heightened military tension, the Delhi administration continues to maintain a high state of alertness, with no relaxation in security or administrative preparedness.

Officials confirmed that the leaves of all government officers remain cancelled and mock drills are still underway across several parts of the capital.

A district magistrate, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the government has issued clear instructions to maintain a state of full preparedness.

Officials suggested that since Monday was observed as a public holiday, the situation would be reviewed by Tuesday to assess the possibility of easing the restrictions. “There is no formal order yet regarding the resumption of leaves,” said Dr Indra Shekhar, AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA). The administration has chosen to proceed with caution.