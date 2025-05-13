How Delhi Police’s study centre fuels big dreams

NEW DELHI: Inside the First Battalion office of the Delhi Police, a quiet revolution is unfolding — not with sirens or salutes, but with books, determination, and silent ambition. The study centre here, with its cool air and warm hopes, has become a cradle of dreams for police personnel, their families, and young aspirants working tirelessly toward careers in civil services, defence, and beyond.
Constables Abhimanyu Singh and Pankaj Kumar Chaurasiya joined Delhi Police in 2021 — not as uniformed officers, but as multi-tasking staff.
But their ambitions reached far beyond their starting point. In 2022, they appeared for the constable (driver) recruitment exam and were inducted into the force in February 2024.
Singh, who previously cleared the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) exam, shared that despite securing 43.7 marks — higher than the qualifying merit of 42.19 — he was not selected. The case is currently under legal review. “We started working here as multi-tasking staff (MTS) in January 2021. Later, we cleared exams in 2022 and were inducted to the force as constable (driver) in February 2024. This centre has given us a lot and we owe it everything,” Singh said.
Both men now have their sights set on higher goals — preparing for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and Delhi Police’s departmental exam for head constable (wireless operator).
“I cleared the BPSC prelims and gave the mains in April,” Chaurasiya said. “We manage both work and study, as our duties are at the First Battalion office. In our spare time, we prepare here. This centre has changed our lives.”
A Space Built on Self-Study
The Delhi Police study centre, located at the First Battalion premises, can accommodate up to 85 students at a time. Fully air-conditioned and equipped with Wi-Fi, CCTV cameras, water coolers, and a subsidised canteen, the facility offers an ideal atmosphere for serious preparation. Admission opens in April and is valid till March 31 the following year, on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Inspector Vidhu Sharma, in-charge of the centre, said several success stories have emerged from these walls. “One student got All India Rank 555 in UPSC and joined the IPS. Another got selected as a commandant in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). We’ve had candidates crack exams for sub-inspector posts too,” Sharma shared.
Sub-Inspector Monika, part of the centre’s management team, emphasised the role of discipline and motivation. “We prioritise youth in our admissions. Last year, 350 students enrolled. This year, we already have around 200 — 70 girls and 130 boys,” she said.
The centre is open all week from 8 am to 8 pm for boys, and till 6 pm for girls. Staff members including Constables Lalu Ram, Vishal Kundu, and Shivani help manage daily operations.
Toppers and Aspirants
Among the many determined faces at the centre is Chitra Kaushik (24), the CBSE Humanities topper of 2018. With a Master’s degree in Political Science and having cleared the NET (National Eligibility Test), Chitra is now eyeing the UPSC.
“I first came here in December 2021, took a break, and rejoined this year. This place played a key role in my NET preparation. I’m thankful to the Delhi Police and the staff here,” she said. Other students — like SSC aspirant Mohit Lamba, UPSC hopeful Mahendra Pratap Singh, and defence-enthusiast Mansi Rana — echo similar sentiments.
“I joined the centre in 2023 for self-study,” said Rana, who is preparing for SSB, CDS, AFCAT, and CAPF exams. “The atmosphere here is brilliant. I also attended a presentation by Col Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on India-Pakistan relations. It was inspiring.”
Low Fees, High Hopes
The centre charges a nominal fee — Rs 100 per year for police personnel and their children, and Rs 500 for extended family members ((brother/sister/relative). The affordable structure ensures accessibility while the environment encourages discipline and self-motivation.
Interestingly, even the centre’s staff are dreamers. Constable Lalu Ram, from Bikaner, is preparing for Rajasthan PCS. Constable Vishal Kundu, from Baghpat, is aiming for SSC CGL.
Currently, Delhi Police runs 13 such study centres across various locations — quiet hubs where aspirations quietly take root, nurtured by hard work and hope. At the First Battalion office, where khaki meets keenness, the Delhi Police’s study centre isn’t just preparing candidates for exams — it’s preparing leaders for tomorrow.