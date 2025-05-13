How Delhi Police’s study centre fuels big dreams

NEW DELHI: Inside the First Battalion office of the Delhi Police, a quiet revolution is unfolding — not with sirens or salutes, but with books, determination, and silent ambition. The study centre here, with its cool air and warm hopes, has become a cradle of dreams for police personnel, their families, and young aspirants working tirelessly toward careers in civil services, defence, and beyond.

Constables Abhimanyu Singh and Pankaj Kumar Chaurasiya joined Delhi Police in 2021 — not as uniformed officers, but as multi-tasking staff.

But their ambitions reached far beyond their starting point. In 2022, they appeared for the constable (driver) recruitment exam and were inducted into the force in February 2024.

Singh, who previously cleared the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) exam, shared that despite securing 43.7 marks — higher than the qualifying merit of 42.19 — he was not selected. The case is currently under legal review. “We started working here as multi-tasking staff (MTS) in January 2021. Later, we cleared exams in 2022 and were inducted to the force as constable (driver) in February 2024. This centre has given us a lot and we owe it everything,” Singh said.

Both men now have their sights set on higher goals — preparing for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and Delhi Police’s departmental exam for head constable (wireless operator).

“I cleared the BPSC prelims and gave the mains in April,” Chaurasiya said. “We manage both work and study, as our duties are at the First Battalion office. In our spare time, we prepare here. This centre has changed our lives.”