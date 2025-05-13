Madrasi Camp to be razed on June 1

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed that the demolition of Madrasi Camp will begin from June 1, while issuing a set of instructions to ensure a smooth rehabilitation process for its residents.

A division bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora stressed that the demolition must be carried out in a systematic manner and that proper resettlement of the camp dwellers is necessary to clear the Barapullah drain.

The Court clarified that the occupants of the camp have no claim over the land apart from their right to rehabilitation and said that the area is public land that has been encroached upon. It also noted that the demolition had been on hold since September 2024 and that the residents were well aware of the legal proceedings, having participated in a survey meant to determine their eligibility for relocation.

To facilitate the process, the Court had instructed that the DDA, MCD, DUSIB, PWD and the Delhi Government must organise two assistance camps between May 10 and May 12. One will be held for issuing possession letters for flats in Narela, while the other will handle loan sanctions where needed.

“Parallelly, the DDA/DUSIB shall ensure that all the amenities in the flats such as fixtures and fittings are available, by 20th May, 2025; After 20th May, 2025, the eligible persons/dwellers from the Madrasi Camp shall start moving their belongings to the respective flats allotted to them in Narela,” the Court said.