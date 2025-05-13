Man stabbed to death in suspected robbery attempt, five minors apprehended

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death during a suspected robbery attempt in northwest Delhi’s Bawana area, police said on Monday. Five juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

“The incident took place on Sunday. The victim, Mustafa, was initially admitted to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital with stab injuries. He was later referred to BSA Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” a senior police officer said.

Preliminary probe revealed that Mustafa, along with his colleague Noor Alam, was returning home after work in Bawana Sector-3.

Near DSIIDC Bawana, they were confronted by five individuals approaching from the opposite direction. The group separated Noor from Mustafa and attacked him. Noor, with the help of local residents, rushed Mustafa to the hospital. Despite medical efforts, he could not be saved. A case of murder has been registered, and the investigation is underway, police said.