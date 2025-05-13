Two-day Delhi Assembly session from May 13 cancelled

NEW DELHI: Days after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the second part of the Delhi Assembly’s budget session, which was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, has been cancelled.

The government was likely to table and pass the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, aimed at regulating private school fees, during the session.

Neither the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat nor the Delhi government provided any specific reason for the cancellation. Sources, however, indicated that the prevailing tension between the two countries may have prompted the decision.

“CM Rekha Gupta-led Cabinet has already approved the draft of the bill, the Lieutenant Governor has given his consent for the session, and the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat had made all arrangements to convene it. The opposition, which has 22 MLAs, may raise the Pahalgam attack which resulted in the killing of 26 civilians. The government may announce a fresh date once the tension eases,” sources said.

A day after announcing plans to hold a Tiranga Yatra at Kartavya Path in support of the Indian Armed Forces on Sunday, the Delhi government cancelled the event. While it had earlier appealed to people to join the march in large numbers, the government did not offer any specific reason for the cancellation. Additionally, several programmes of the Chief Minister and her ministerial colleagues have also been cancelled owing to the current situation.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Atishi, had earlier said that the first proposal her party would bring in the second part of the session would be a condemnation motion against the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

“We want the Delhi Assembly to strongly condemn this cowardly attack on innocent civilians — a crime against humanity,” the LoP had said. A thanks motion was also to be brought in honour of the Indian Armed Forces’ campaign against terrorism under ‘Operation Sindoor’.