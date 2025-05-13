Western disturbance retreats, capital braces for hot days as tempature goes up

NEW DELHI: The city is set to experience a sharp rise in temperatures this week as a weakening western disturbance makes way for drier and warmer conditions.

After a brief spell of rain and thunderstorms over the weekend, the mercury began climbing on Sunday and is expected to reach around 420C by Wednesday afternoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature reached 38.30C, while the minimum remained at 24.40C.

With the western disturbance moving away, the IMD has predicted a steady rise in temperatures through the week. However, no heatwave has been predicted yet. Though dry weather is predicted, isolated rain or thundershowers could occur between May 15 and 18, especially in south and east Delhi. Despite this, rainfall is expected to remain below normal levels for this time of year. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky on May 15.

The city has received 90.6 mm of rainfall so far in May, including 77 mm on May 2 — the second-highest single-day rainfall in the month.