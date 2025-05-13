Where’s free power promise: AAP to Delhi government

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of preparing to hike electricity tariffs, contradicting its pre-election promise of providing 300 units of free electricity per month.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar alleged that the government has delivered a “double blow” to Delhiites—first by subjecting them to prolonged power cuts, and now by increasing electricity rates by 7%.

He said the BJP is burdening citizens with rising costs, in contrast to the previous AAP government’s record of delivering 24x7 power and 200 units free at the lowest rates in the country.

“Ever since the BJP formed governments at all levels impacting Delhi, citizens have only received the ‘gift’ of inflation. Now, BJP is preparing to give Delhiites the next blow—expensive electricity,” Kumar said at a press conference. He claimed that during the Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP promised 300 units of free power.

“It has been over three months since they came to power, yet the promise remains unfulfilled. Instead, during peak summer, people are facing 6–7 hours of daily power cuts. Under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, residents had forgotten power cuts and even removed inverters. Now, they are being forced to reinstall them.”

Kumar added that the BJP is planning a 7% electricity tariff hike in May and June, which will severely impact households. “They came to power promising free electricity but are now helping power companies profit at the cost of the common man.”